With no Drivers’ and Constructors’ world titles up for grabs and with only the role of vice-world champion to be assigned, Sunday’s race in Abu Dhabi turned into a total celebration of the four times world champion Sebastian Vettel, now in the last performance of a glorious career. The German was paid homage to his fellow riders and the entire paddock for the entire weekend, in a long party that ended only after the race with Vettel’s ’rounds’ on the main straight of the circuit together with the top three GP classified: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

The attention for the 35-year-old from Heppenheim was so great that he was even talked about in the back-of-the-podium closet, where the pilots have the opportunity to rest for a few minutes after the race before going out again to the prize-giving stage. The cameras in the area have in fact intercepted a funny curtain between the two antagonists to the role of ‘vice Verstappen’ in the championship, intent on discussing Vettel’s sporting future.

In fact, Sergio Perez – as Lewis Hamilton had already hypothesized at a press conference on Thursday, joking with Vettel himself – said he was convinced of the German’s return to Grands Prix soon. Instead, he appeared decidedly more skeptical on the subject Charles Leclerc, who knows Vettel well due to the shared Ferrari militancy in the two-year period 2019-2020. The question and answer between the two reopened the theme on the future of the former Red Bull and Ferrari ensign himself, who has not yet disclosed what his next life projects will be.

Perez: “It didn’t feel like goodbye to Seb. No?”.

Leclerc: “Sorry?”.

Perez: “It didn’t feel like a goodbye. I have a feeling he’ll be back.”

Leclerc: “I don’t think he’ll come back.”