True to that style that always made him different from the rest of the drivers on the Formula 1 grid, Sebastian Vettel did not create an Instagram profile, the platform that has made most of his rivals even more millionaires, until the day he announced his withdrawal. The day chosen for both things was this Thursday, prior to the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the last appointment before the summer break. At 35 years old, the German will leave the World Cup after 15 seasons, of which the four between 2010 and 2013 stand out, in which he chained the four world titles that appear on his service record, and four of the five that he boasts So far Red Bull.

After some beginnings linked to BMW, the Heppenheim rider became the main exponent of the Red Bull Junior Team, which gave him a hard time at Toro Rosso, his second team, where in 2008 he became the earliest winner ever (Monza). He was immediately promoted to the first team in 2009, a year before his first cap (2010), which still underlines him as the youngest champion ever. Together with the Milton Keynes troop he wrote one of the most dominant stages that he has given the contest, in which he added 38 victories of the 53 that he accumulates, and 44 pole positions. The shaking in the regulation that gave entry to hybrid engines (2014) led to Mercedes snatching hegemony from the energy brand and led to a change of scenery.

Ferrari recruited him (2015) to replace Fernando Alonso, even though the six exercises he completed dressed in red did not allow him to achieve the crown, the goal that ‘Il Cavallino Rampante’ had set for himself with his hiring. Coincidence or not, it was another Spaniard, Carlos Sainz, who left him without a seat in the red cars (2021) and pushed him to sign for Aston Martin (2021), where at no time was he comfortable given that the owner of all the racket is Lawrence Stroll, the father of Lance, his garage neighbor.

Convinced that the world that awaits him away from the ‘paddock’ can be as exciting or more exciting than the one he has lived in, the one known as ‘Baby Schumi’, due to his admiration for and close relationship with Michael Schumacher, will go with everyone the honors and as the fourth best rider in history if we take into account that his achievements place him on the same plane as Alain Prost –but with two more victories than the Frenchman–, and only surpassed by the seven titles of Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton , and by the five of Juan Manuel Fangio.

“I love this sport, which has played a central role in my life for as long as I can remember. But being a racing driver hasn’t been my only identity. I think that defines how we treat others ”, Vettel starts, in a much more human than sports speech, without any brand or sponsor in sight, and without making any mention of his different sports stages. “I am Sebastian, father of three children and husband of a wonderful woman. In parallel to the races I have formed a family and I love being surrounded by it. My goals have changed, and they have gone from winning races and fighting for titles, to wanting to see my children grow up, help them get up when they fall and learn from them”, acknowledges the pilot, a true ‘rare bird’ for his values ​​that it strives to transmit.

We are talking about someone who has no problem recognizing the contradictions that have plagued him lately, as a result of the commitment he has made to issues related to the environment. He verbalized it in ‘Question Time’a BBC debate program in which Vettel defined himself as a “hypocrite”, for defending the climate cause while riding in a single-seater that burns fuel in industrial quantities, and that forces him to travel by plane around the world.

“We will miss him after so many years. Seb is a great champion and a great person, with very powerful values ​​and a great family, who surely had an important influence on this decision”, complimented Fernando Alonso, with whom he played, until the last race, the championships of 2010 and 2012. “Seeing him go makes you think that our time has come for all of us. F1 demands a lot from you at all levels, so now it’s your turn to enjoy it”, continued Max Verstappen, from Budapest. “Sebastian was a model in which I reflected myself when he began to race”, added Carlos Sainz, who coincided with the protagonist of the day at the Hungaroring, when the Madrid native was part of the Red Bull Junior Team, and had him as an example of success. “I was a simulator pilot, but he always helped me. He is a great ambassador for our sport. You won’t find anyone who speaks ill of him, as a driver and as a human being, and that’s very difficult.” “It has been an honor to be able to call you a rival, but even greater to consider you a friend. Leaving this sport better than how it was when you arrived is always the goal, ”concluded Lewis Hamilton, another with whom Vettel had a hard time.

