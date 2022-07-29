The fact that Sebastian Vettel was directed towards a probable withdrawal from Formula 1 was a possibility known to many. Following the announcement made by the four-time world champion on Thursday, almost no one among journalists, drivers and professionals was surprised. Already in 2020, after leaving Ferrari, the German admitted that he had thought very concretely about the possibility of leaving the Circus. In that case, however, he was convinced by the proposal of Aston Martin (then still Racing Point) and had chosen to continue his adventure. His move to the Silverstone team, however, was less fruitful than expected. Vettel found himself forced to often drive in the middle of the group or in the rearfinding only sporadically the possibility of appearing in the top positions.

However, the definitive decision to hang the helmet on Heppenheim’s # 5 would have been made very recently. According to what was revealed by the father of the former pilot, symbol of Red Bull and Ferrari, in fact, Vettel would have certified his will to stop only after the last Austrian GP, last July 10. On that occasion, the German experienced a particularly unfortunate Sunday, conditioned by accidents and adverse episodes, which evidently helped him to understand how something in his link with motorsport had definitively broken. During that weekend, moreover, Vettel was fined for leaving the briefing between drivers and race management early.

“It’s a shame, but I understand it – he declared on German TV RTL Norbert Vettel, father of Sebastian – my son’s career was incredible, but the lowest point was Austria. It hurt him a lot to drive at the back of the group and this sped up his thoughts“, has explained. The father of the 35-year-old driver from Hesse has also revealed that he wants to see one more race of his son before the grand final in Abu Dhabi. It is probable that the choice relates to Italy: “I absolutely want to do it and I will probably choose Monza – concluded Norbert Vettel – because that’s where he got his first Formula 1 victory with Toro Rosso. It was there that his great career as a four-time world champion began“.