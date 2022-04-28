The last round of the F1 world championship, valid for the Emilia-Romagna GP, marked the first points of the season for Aston Martin and Sebastian Vettel, redeemed from a previous nightmare weekend in Australia, seasoned with multiple incidents after finding Coronavirus positivity. The four-time world champion, eighth at the finish in Imola, managed to put behind what happened over the weekend in the land of kangaroos. A test, that of Emilia-Romagna, which had fueled the rumors about a possible retirement from F1 at the end of 2022, when his contract with the Silverstone team will expire.

The 34-year-old, interviewed by Bild on this specific topic, however, he did not express a definitive decision on what his moves will be at the end of the championship, so much so as to postpone a choice at the end of the season: “I’m still here, and I haven’t made up my mind – admitted the former Ferrari driver – it depends on how competitive the car will be, how the races will go and how the team will develop. I’m not lying about my future, I’m dealing with it and I have a lot of ideas about it ”.

In the event that Vettel’s career in Formula 1 should come to an end before 2023, a hypothesis to be taken into strong consideration, the German did not however want to mention what his activities will be once his experience in F1 has ended. in the racing world: “I have no pressure to decide what my life will be after racing – he added – and I don’t want to generate any expectations of what will be perfect for me. In F1 I am comfortable competing against the best drivers in the world. What happens next, time will tell. Two years ago I said I would race for another two seasons, but at the moment I don’t think about anything else ”.