Vettel opens up about returning to F1

It’s been just over a year since Sebastian announced his retirement from racing Vettel, and nine months have passed since Abu Dhabi’s farewell with a thousand hugs and lots of emotion. Yet, the four-time world champion could soon retrace his steps. The former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin driver admitted that in the future he would consider a return to Formula 1 with the right challenge.

Vettel’s words

“I can’t answer no, because you can’t know. I think if you asked all the pilots who came back, probably some would have said ‘No’ and some would have said ‘I don’t know’. But they all came back in the end, so I can’t rule it out“, these are the German’s words to the British Sky Sports UKreferring to the various Prost, Mansell, Raikkonen, Alonso: all world champions who left the Circus and then returned (albeit for a few Sundays) to racing.

“Yes, I’m in race shape, but because I want to, not because I want to come back or to be ready in case someone can’t race. I think my neck is out of practice, that can’t be the case, but everything else is pretty good, I’d say“, he continued. “It will probably depend a lot on the moment, and obviously it’s not an infinite amount of time, because at 36 you can’t think of coming back in a decade. Maybe I’ll think about it when some time has passed, but it will depend on the challenge. At this moment, however, returning is not on my mind. I’m enjoying the prospect of the challenge of what to do next. As I see it, the biggest challenge for any driver and the biggest challenge for any athlete of any gender is what you do next. There’s still a lot of life and life can be great even if you’re not racing the fastest car in the world at the limit – you can still do a lot of great things that give you great pleasure“.

The Aston Martin leap

Between the lines, Vettel admitted that his retirement also depended (if not above all) on Aston Martin’s lack of competitiveness in the 2021-22 period. Only this winter has the Silverstone team been able to make a decisive leap forward in terms of performance: Fernando Alonso took advantage of it, taking the AMR23 to the podium in 50% of the races held so far and completely eclipsing the teammate Lance Stroll.