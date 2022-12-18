Previously, jokingly, he had nominated him for the role of Ferrari team principal. Then, more seriously, Helmut Marko had launched a real job offer in the press in the direction of Sebastian Vettel: “He could take my place in Red Bull, after all I’m almost 80 years old” the externation that the talent scout from Graz had addressed to his former pupil, with whom personal relations have always remained excellent even after Vettel’s farewell to the Milton Keynes team. The Austrian team in the last period has seemed rather inclined to backfireas evidenced by the decision to hire Daniel Ricciardo as the third driver of the team, a former star of the team left on foot by McLaren after a 2022 to forget.

In Vettel’s case, of course, the role would be managerial and one-of-a-kind discovery and development of new talents to be signed in the Red Bull academy. An intriguing hypothesis to which the Heppenheim champion himself, interviewed by the British TV channel Sky Sports News, did not close the door cleanly. “Helmut has been instrumental in my success. I wouldn’t say it was easy [lavorare con lui]but his job is not to make everything simple and say only nice things – acknowledged Vettel – he has always been very honest and sincere. We spent a good time together at Red Bull, with many good memories.”.

Reuniting with the Milton Keynes family would be special for Vettel, but clearly the dynamics would still be different than in the past. “With Helmut, all things move forward. For this reason on the one hand I would be happy to be able to relive the good times, but on the other side everything will be different from now on. It will be a very different storyVettel said in closing.