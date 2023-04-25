Everyone wants Vettel

By how much Sebastian Vettel has decided to retire from Formula 1 at the end of last season, hardly a week has gone by without a rumor circulating about his possible return to the Circus, in any capacity. From F1 consultant for respect for the environment, to a return to the role of driver to replace some injured colleague, up to the hypothesis of a managerial job in this or that stable. A continuous succession of announcements that testify to the esteem and affection that many inside the paddock have kept for the four-time world champion.

The most diverse options

Several of these suggestions started from Helmut Markohistorical consultant of the Red Bull house but above all discoverer and great personal friend of Vettel. The 79-year-old Austrian executive towards the end of last season, when many rumors were circulating regarding the possible – and then verified – change at Ferrari in the role of team principal between Mattia Binotto and Frederic Vasseur, had ironically advised the Italian team to take Vettel into consideration for that position. Then, more seriously, Marko had instead suggested for the third most successful driver in F1 history a own role in Red Bull.

Marko’s heir

According to some rumors circulating in recent weeks, in fact, given his no longer young age, Marko would have assumed he could leave the role of consultant in the future and point of reference of the Red Bull academy right to the champion of Heppenheim. On the other hand, who better than a driver brought up directly by the Austrian team to manage the future of the ‘family’ junior team in the best way? Between the hypothesis and the implementation of this solution, however, the will of the person concerned must also be considered. Vettel’s priority at the moment is to be with his familyas he confirmed to the Swiss newspaper Blick Marko himself.

More work, less money

“We are still in touch. Seb is currently still in the self-discovery phase, but I don’t think I want to travel to all the races again and work more for a lot less money“commented the Graz manager with a smile. Marko also denied that he was close to resigning from his role, which had been speculated for alleged conflicts with the new management of the Red Bull sports area. “My resignation and farewell of Tost from AlphaTauri? I can only say that I will be with Red Bull in Salzburg on Wednesday and these topics are not on the agenda – said Marko – being the owner of multiple hotels, my advantage is my independence – he concluded – but if, as is the case at the moment, I can work with the best driver (Max Verstappen), resigning is not a problem. With a different pairing of riders, my situation would be different too“.