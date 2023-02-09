During his long career in Formula 1, which ended at the end of the 2022 season, Sebastian Vettel he challenged, with the same car, many different teammates. However, only two have been able to end a season with more points than the four-time world champion: Daniel Ricciardo in 2014 at the wheel of Red Bull and Charles Leclerc in the two-year period 2019-2020, when both played for Ferrari. Among the ‘uncomfortable’ teammates faced by the German during his long sporting career in Formula 1, however, others were also able to put a spanner in his works from time to time.

One of them it definitely is Mark Webber, with whom the now former Aston Martin #5 shared the Red Bull garage for five seasons, from 2009 to 2013. The Australian has never been able to beat Vettel over the duration of an entire championship, although there is came very close in 2010, when he came close to the world title. On individual GPs, however, he has been able in several circumstances to highlight his value. Vettel himself recalled this during a long interview given to the official F1 podcast, Beyond The Grid. On the occasion, the German recalled the first in particular career victory by Webber, obtained in 2009 on the Nurburgring circuit. On that occasion the native Queanbeyan proved simply too strong for all.

“I don’t want to give the impression that I want to give credit to myself [per averlo battuto]but the times Mark got things right was amazing to see – recalled Vettel – for example on a weekend like the 2009 Nurburgring I simply didn’t have any more cards to play. After the race I told him: ‘I don’t know how you did it, but hats off’”. Webber in that circumstance obtained pole position and victory, with Vettel second at the finish line. “He was extremely fast, much faster than me – concluded the German – I think for him the most important thing was to be really okay. If she was there and the machine did what he wanted and expected, it was impressive to see“.