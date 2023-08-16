Vettel environmentalist, even with facts

Sebastian’s very long career Vettel in Formula 1 it ended in 2022, but what hasn’t finished is the German’s commitment to the environmental cause. For years, the former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin driver has embraced the struggles in defense of the environment and against those who deny the effects of climate change, first with words and then with provocative gestures (for example the t-shirt with the Miami GP 2060 under water).

The German then moved on to facts and actions which – one after the other – changed his lifestyle and also led him to retire from Formula 1 to cultivate other interests. Indeed, in 2022 Vettel gave up flying to go to those circuits that he could also reach by car: for the entire European season (and therefore from April to September) the four-time world champion moved with his car to go to the grand prix.

Vettel’s words

“Most of the reduction in CO2 emissions is due to the elimination of flights. Apart from Silverstone and Budapest, last season I went to all the European races by car. I don’t want to tell anyone what to do, nor do I want to pass myself off as an angel, but that’s how I started the change on myself. Sure, I couldn’t go sailing to Melbourne, but whenever I could I enjoyed traveling by road and seeing the things I would have missed by plane. I understood that the alleged waste of time is not a real loss, the step back was positive“, these are the words of the four-time world champion, who also suggested that Formula 1 speed up the crackdown on emissions. “I think synthetic fuels are indispensable in the short term: having them from 2026 is positive, but it would be better if they were there now. It would also be very useful to adjust the calendar: flying all over the world and returning to Europe for a few days does not make sense and is not fun“.

“I’m too small to go save the world, and the world is too big to savebut I find tasks that I am passionate about and I hope to be able to take other people with me too. It is necessary to think differently, without wanting to limit anyone’s freedom: if you are aware of the big picture and know how many people are already suffering from climate change today, the question probably no longer arises. And I’m not saying to abolish cars and motorcycles, which are cultural assets and have brought a lot of positive things to the world. There’s no need to explain to motorsport enthusiasts how beautiful it is when a V8 fires up. We just need to improve this system and F1, which has always been a pioneer in series production technology, could do more.“.