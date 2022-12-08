Tomorrow during the FIA ​​2022 Award Ceremony in Bologna Lewis Hamilton for the second consecutive year he will be awarded as author of the maneuver of the year which according to the Federation was the double overtaking against Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc engaged in a fight between them in the final of the British Grand Prix held in Silverstone.

There Safety Car made necessary by Esteban Ocon’s stop on the track combined with the fact that the Monegasque was not called to the pits to change the now worn hard tires with which he was equipped transformed the final race into an incredible show which recorded several exploits such as this one by Hamilton, but also the overtaking of Leclerc at the Copse on the outside to the detriment of the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton’s maneuver at the Club on Perez and Leclerc will be rewarded tomorrow, but he lost the global poll in the final against overtaking by Sebastian Vettel in the designer contest crypto. com. During the last lap, the Aston Martin driver in the United States managed to overtake Kevin Magnussen at the penultimate corner after a very long duel that began several corners before thus conquering the final eighth position.

“I realized why Sebastian Vettel won four world titles”the compliment of Kevin Magnussenwhich in turn received a certificate of esteem from Vettel: “Magnussen is historically one of the toughest riders to pass and I took a risk trusting him and Kevin was correct by leaving me space without pushing me out when I joined him on the outside to then have the inside in the next corner”.

We have a winner! 👑 Your https://t.co/8PdPZljD4j Overtake King for 2022 is…Sebastian Vettel 💪 Thank you to everyone who voted this year 👍@cryptocom #FFTB pic.twitter.com/tSKYioHh3x — Formula 1 (@F1) December 8, 2022

At every race this year you’ve voted for yours https://t.co/8PdPZljD4j Overtake King 👑 Now it’s time to pick the overall winner in our grand final! Lewis Hamilton 🇬🇧 vs. Sebastian Vettel 🇺🇸@cryptocom #FFTB pic.twitter.com/eO5PY0kveO — Formula 1 (@F1) December 7, 2022