The 4-time world champion and the last GP of his career: “I feel empty, I will miss F1, but there is more that is important in life, this career has been a privilege. I have seen so many flags and so many messages, so many smiling faces , thank you all”

– abu dhabi (arab emirates)

He was certainly one of the protagonists of this weekend. It's not often you see so much affection for a driver facing his last race in F1 as happened with Sebastian Vettel this weekend in Abu Dhabi. The dinner of fellow drivers (all present) on Thursday, the applause and hugs of the mechanics, the cameras for the whole weekend focused on the Aston Martin pits to capture all the emotions of the last gestures as a driver of one who leaves from 4 times champion of the world: only Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Juan Manuel Fangio have done better. And then the GP ended well, with a tenth place in the points. Seb's last dance is truly unforgettable.

many flags — “I would have liked to make a few more points. I liked the race, everything was the same, only the warm-up was a little different – ​​she said – today we didn’t adopt the best strategy, a pity because we could have earned more in the constructors’ championship. I have seen many flags towards me, many smiling faces, even love. I will miss F1, more than I miss it now.”

great years — Talking about emotions on a day like this is inevitable: "How do I feel? A bit empty – said the German – the last two years have perhaps been disappointing from a sporting point of view. But in life there are so many things that I realized and I think that there are much more important things than spinning around and competing. The last few years have been great, I will miss all of this. I am closing this career with joy, it has been a privilege and I hope I have passed on so much to colleagues and future F1 drivers".