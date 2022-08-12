On race weekends in July, Sebastian Vettel he managed to create a bridge between the past and the present of Formula 1, or of motoring in general. The four-time world champion, after completing a few laps at Silverstone at the wheel of the Williams FW14B – the car with which Nigel Mansell won the title in 1992 – was behind the wheel of an even 100-year-old car at the Paul Ricard to celebrate the centenary. ofAston Martin Green Pea.

However, the two demonstrations that took place in England and France have a common element: in both cases, in fact, the cars driven by Vettel were driven by a sustainable fuel at 100%. This solution will be introduced in Formula 1 only on the occasion of the 2026 season, in conjunction with the introduction of the new engines, but before that it will be the F2 and F3 categories to test this petrol in their competitions.

Vettel, who has repeatedly stressed the importance of sustainable technologies aimed at protecting the environment, expressed some doubts about the timing of the Circus, still far from being able to take the decisive step to be able to make a move as revolutionary as it is ‘green’: “This shows that it can be done, we are ready in theory – said the German driver – but why are we so slow in Formula 1? If we always claim to be the best at everything, we are now over four years behind. There are still many problems in this world, and economic interests and politics prevent us from doing what often makes sense. Formula 1 is no exception ”.