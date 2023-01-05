Now that Formula 1 career and experience of Sebastian Vettel now belong to the past, the four-time German champion had the opportunity to return to comment on some of the most significant moments of his 15 and a half years spent in the top flight, between victories and memorable episodes that took place on and off the track. In the period dating back to his time at Red Bull, during which the rivalry with his teammate exploded Mark Webberthe episode still most remembered today was that of Malaysian GP 2013when Vettel did not respect the team order imposed by the team on its drivers.

The stable order went down in history with the code name ‘multi-21’ foresaw the preservation of the positions occupied at that time, and therefore with Webber 1st and Vettel 2nd. The German, however, overtook the Australian ten laps from the checkered flag, winning the race amidst numerous controversies for the maneuver performed. At the end of that season, Vettel then claimed his fourth and final world title, while Webber ended his F1 career without any victories in that controversial 2013.

Exactly ten years after that episode, Vettel has returned to discuss what happened in Sepang in the podcast Beyond the Gridadmitting not only what were his mistakes in that circumstance, but also those committed by Webber: “Red Bull was starting to become a team where something could really be achieved, and Mark contributed enormously to that – he recalled – ours was just a rivalry, and in our sport only one can succeed. I wanted to win, and he wanted it too, so in the end someone had to finish second. We were at very different stages in our careers. I was looking at nothing else, and maybe both he and I did not have the necessary maturity to look at the big picture, but we’ve always gotten along. The situation became more intense because there was rivalry and it was clear that we could win with our car. As I said, only one could win, but guess that we have always had a good relationship, even in difficult moments, has brought us together in the end. Today I think we get on really well with each other”.