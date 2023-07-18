Vettel back on track at Goodwood

Over the last weekend a Goodwoodone of the main protagonists of the Festival of Speed ​​was without a doubt Sebastian Vettel; in fact, the four-time world champion did one lap behind the wheel of the legendary car Williams FW14B (owned by him) who participated in the 1992 world championship, and then took a step forward from a temporal point of view by also taking to the track with the McLaren MP4/8 of 1993, also wearing a special helmet to remember Ayrton Senna, who that year competed in his last world championship with the Woking team before moving on to Williams.

Always in favor of sustainability

During the same event, however, the former German driver also had the opportunity to touch on other topics dear to him especially in his last years of his career, such as that of sustainability. In both performances, Vettel squeezed the engines of the two single-seaters powered for the occasion by a synthetic and zero impact fuelthus carrying forward his initiative entitled Race without Trace, always focused on respect for the environment in the world of motorsport. A correlation that is anything but secondary, as unfortunately demonstrated by some GPs this season. The climate crisis and global warming have been the basis of some anomalous meteorological phenomena that have also affected Italy, with the cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola as a result of the floods and landslides that hit the region last spring. A removal from the calendar that almost also had to Miami and Montrealconfirmed almost at the last minute respectively for the heavy rains in Florida and for the devastating fires that hit Canada.

Pay attention to the choices of governments

Events that could still indirectly affect F1, unable to compete in race weekends due to adverse and extreme weather conditions. Precisely for this reason, Vettel has made an appeal to avoid these risks, while at the same time tackling climate change: “Imola has been cancelled, of course, as has Goodwood on Saturday – explained the former Red Bull and Ferrari – I think there is one correlation between extreme weather and a changing and warming world. So, provided you don’t look completely away, I believe the climate crisis is impacting many people already today, in many places around the world. In Italy there was a huge drought, and then all of a sudden seemingly endless rain that couldn’t penetrate the ground, so it was pushed to the next place and of course it piled up in a place like Imola, causing huge floods . This year there was the Miami race which posed a threat, because two or three weeks earlier it was flooded and the track was under water, so the race could have been canceled if it had happened three weeks earlier. In Canada there were forest fires which, if the winds had lasted a little longer, Montreal probably would have been wiped off the calendar. So it’s a real threat. Maybe next year no race will be at risk, but that’s not how it works. It must be recognized that the world is changing and it is impacting our lives – he added – I fear that the biggest threat both that and at some point governments look at the things they can banand perhaps the motorsports it could be one of them. I don’t want that to happen, because I think it’s a great sport. There are a lot of people who come here, who love to be here, who enjoy themselves, so it would be a shame to lose all of that because we can’t afford it anymore.”