Just as his Formula 1 career came to an end, from the moment his retirement was announced, Sebastian Vettel he seemed to have found the grit and passion of his best days. In the last three races, between Singapore, Suzuka and Austin, the German gave a show by managing to drag an Aston Martin that was anything but competitive always in the points, thus allowing the British team to surpass AlphaTauri and Haas in the constructors’ standings by surprise. The spectacular battle with Kevin Magnussen on the last lap of the United States GP and the intense exultation made by the former Ferrari driver after winning that duel seemed to many the clue of a champion not yet ready to interrupt his days as a driver. of F1.

Vettel, however, speaking after the race with the German site Bild, confirmed that he had pondered well his decision to leave the Circus, evaluating the pros and cons, and of don’t have any second thoughts in mind. “No. Of course I will miss moments like these, it’s no secret – recognized the third most successful driver in F1 history – but I thought for a long time about the decision and also about moments like this, about the adrenaline that I will miss. Part of me will miss it – concluded Vettel – but another part of me can’t wait for the future to come “. There have also been those who hypothesized that in the future theAudi, who will enter F1 in 2026, she might be tempted to try to convince Vettel to be part of her project. However, it seems difficult to imagine the hypothesis of a return to the wheel of the Heppenheim driver in four years.