Electric suggestion

It lasted for a week there suggestion of a possible return to the races of Sebastian Vettel. The German champion, four times world champion in Formula 1 and who retired from competition at the end of last season, has in fact denied the rumors on his possible – and sensational – landing in Formula E. The news had been relaunched in recent days, fed by Thomas Biermaier, number one of the ABT Cupra team. Vettel would have been designated as the ideal replacement for Dutchman Robin Frijns, who parted ways with the German team just at the end of this year.

Reviving the possibility of Vettel landing in the 100% electric category, which for some years has also been able to boast world championship status, was also the other driver of the ABT team, Nico Muller. “I know a former German Formula 1 champion who moved to Switzerland for a while. I would recommend him to try, it’s fun”. Evidently, however, the words of his compatriot were not enough to persuade the former star of Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin to abandon his family relaxation to get back behind the wheel in a competitive championship like the electric one.

No Formula E

“I am not in talks to race in Formula E with ABT Cupra or any other team – said Vettel, as reported by the Spanish edition of the site motorsport.com – Words have been put into my mouth and I would like to clarify that I am not currently considering a return to motorsport.”. Vettel’s last appearance was at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed. On this occasion, the champion from Heppenheim got into the cockpit of the Williams FW14B and the McLaren MP 4/8, powered for the occasion by 100% green fuel.

The shots of the past

Curiously, 5 years ago, before Vettel’s decisive environmental turn, it was the same founder of Formula E, Alejandro Agag, who tease the then Ferrari driver, accused of “don’t think about the future“. “Vettel only understands ‘noise’ and ‘petrol‘ – Agag said in 2018 – it’s also great, I love them too, but he doesn’t care about what will happen in 30 years, he doesn’t care at all”. A totally opposite position to the one expressed by Agag himself at the beginning of 2023: “I tried to convince Sebastian to come to Formula E – admitted the Iberian manager – but he’s busy, he has other work planned. He is very committed to sustainability and to many values ​​that we share. We just weren’t in the right place at the right time“.