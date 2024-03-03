The candidate Seb

For the moment that of the possible Sebastian Vettel's return to Formula 1perhaps occupying the Mercedes seat left vacant by Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season, it's just a splendid suggestion. But if an epochal deal like the one that led the seven-time world champion to sign for Ferrari came to fruition, then it means that truly everything is possible in the world of the Circus.

Now an opening to the sensational hypothesis of Vettel in Mercedes has been made directly by the team principal of the silver arrows, Toto Wolffwho used honey words towards the four-time world champion, who will retire from racing at the end of the 2022 season.”Sebastian is a super guy, a giant in this sport – declared the Austrian a Sky Deutschland – and I think it has the necessary performance too“.

Experience or youth?

There is therefore no fear on the part of the Brackley boss that the period away from the circuits may in some way have caused the former Red Bull and Ferrari star to lose his luster. The only real question mark is represented by strategy that Mercedes will want to follow: immediately making room for a young player (Andrea Kimi Antonelli) or the choice to focus on a veteran for one or two seasons? In this second case Vettel's opponent would obviously be Fernando Alonsoanother fascinating hypothesis.

“We have to decide after three or four races whether focus on young people and about something long term or if focus on experience to optimize it in the short term and give young people a few more years to gain the right experience. This is the decision to be made.”concluded Wolff.