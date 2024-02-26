Swirl of names

The Mercedes seat that will be vacated by Lewis Hamilton at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season continues to fuel constant voices (and conflicting with each other) on what could be the heir – in Brackley – of the seven-time world champion. A swirl of names which will likely accompany Mercedes throughout the year until the official announcement of who will actually race alongside George Russell in the 2025 season.

The latest excellent name to be back in vogue is that of the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who hung up his helmet at the end of the 2022 season but continues to be linked to this or that team. His name had already been mentioned from an Audi perspective, while this time he was approached by that team which – when he competed in Ferrari – always precluded his dream of becoming world champion with the Maranello team.

German binomial

The hypothesis of Vettel tempted by the possibility of driving Mercedes was launched by the commentator of Sky Deutschland Ralf Schumacher. The former Jordan, Williams and Toyota driver explained how the announcement of Hamilton's future move to Ferrari would have rekindled Seb's attention towards Formula 1. “I heard that Sebastian wants to drive a car again“Schumacher's cryptic phrase, which obviously fueled the debate.

Even the possibility of having a German driver – Vettel – at the wheel of a German single-seater – Mercedes – is from a marketing point of view a dynamic that could be very interesting, as Ralf Schumacher himself explained. One fear of Toto Wolff's team concerns George Russell's ability to 'replace' Hamilton not only as a driver, but as an icon of the team. From this perspective, Vettel would represent an option to be carefully evaluated.