Sebastian’s decision Vettel to hang up the helmet at the end of the year was undoubtedly painful and thoughtful. It couldn’t be otherwise for a four-time world champion who has spent nearly an entire career battling for top positions. Could the lack of these sensations have led Vettel to retire? The German, also to defend the underlying reasons for his choice, does not believe that the disappointing results in Aston Martin have had an impact on his retirement.

“I don’t know if I would have retired if I had been competitive for the past three years. Who knows, maybe I would have made the same decision, or maybe not. It’s impossible to say, but he just crossed my mind. Finishing tenth doesn’t excite me because I know what it’s like to finish first. If you have never finished first, the first time you finish tenth you feel a real thrill. But I am happy not to feel emotions for having reached the points. You have to be true to yourself: I like to win. It sounds selfish and self-centered, but winning is what drives you to move forward in what you do“, These are his words to the Aston Martin channels.

The German then commented on the passage – which lasted years – between the two phases of his career, from a chopper champion to a driver who has to fight to win the spot: “You get used to the victories. But when you don’t win anymore, you think about how good it would be to win again. When you come back to win, it is an important moment that means more than the other successesprecisely because of the difficult times you have had to go through“.