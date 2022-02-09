Thursday 10 FebruaryAston Martin will officially enter the 2022 season with the presentation of its new single-seater, the AMR22, but will do so without one of its top women. On the eve of the next championship, in fact, the British team and its driver, Sebastian Vettelwill no longer be able to rely on the experience of Bernadette Collinsnow ex head of strategies of the English team. A confirmation that the same team communicated to the German newspaper Bildwithout however providing further details on the reasons for the divorce and the name of the replacement.

Collins, nicknamed ‘Bernie’had been promoted to the team in 2015, when the latter was still known as Force India. After taking his first steps in Formula 1 with McLaren, the Irish engineer had steadfastly maintained his role until last season, going through the evolutions and changes of the team, which first became Racing Point and then, in 2021, Aston Martin. Furthermore, in the last season, he had also held the position of strategy manager for Vettel, joined the team owned by Lawrence Stroll after his experience in Ferrari. A combination, the one with the German driver, who earned two podiums in Azerbaijan (2nd) and in Hungary, with the third place in Budapest then revoked following the disqualification of the four-time world champion. While waiting to understand what developments will be on the future of Collins and the team in this particular sector, Aston Martin is preparing in the meantime for the aforementioned presentation of the new car, which will take place tomorrow at 15:00.