The long swan song of Sebastian Vettel, arrived at his penultimate Grand Prix of his career in Formula 1, now touches the coasts of Brazil. On Sunday the 21st stage of the 2022 championship will be staged on the Interlagos circuit, preceded by the third and last Sprint Race of the year. On the track in San Paolo Vettel won three wins including his last victory as a Red Bull driver, dated 2013, but above all he won – 12 months earlier – his third world title in his career. An obviously special memory for the 35-year-old from Heppenheim, who also recalled him by presenting the weekend that will await him starting Friday morning.

“I have incredible memories of Brazil – said Vettel – including the title victory in 2012, in a truly dramatic way. It will be great to compete in this iconic venue for one last time. While we haven’t been up to par in Mexico, our overall form has been good lately. We are still in full battle with Alfa Romeo in the constructors’ championship and we will do everything to maximize the car’s potential in these last two races. It is a difficult mission, but we are ready to face it“.

To try to reassemble the four distances that separate it from Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin will also have to rely on Lance Stroll, fresh from three consecutive races out of the points. “Interlagos is a fantastic circuit, with an electrifying atmosphere and a great influx of fans – commented the Canadian – there is an old school atmosphere and a lot of corners that are nice to tackle. If we can get the best out of our car this weekend – especially since the Sprint gives us one more chance – then we should be able to collect some important points. Also here it is certainly possible to overtake, which should put us in a better position, ”he concluded.