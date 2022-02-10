The mystery deepens on the issue of Formula 1 drivers’ kneeling. In fact, the gesture will not be repeated in 2022: the president of the Circus Stefano Sundays he wanted to replace it with a five-year program that provides for the insertion of students from minorities in the main Italian and British universities. From symbols to facts, but it was only the FIA ​​that decided. The federation did not consult the drivers, arbitrarily removing for 2022 the gesture of kneeling before the Grand Prix, an action born after the tragedy of George Floyd, conceived by the movement Black Lives Matter and performed by many sportsmen from all over the world, which the FIA ​​was only able to accept and incorporate in the pre-race ceremonial. And that has now canceled.

“They simply removed the kneeling. Frankly I was a little surprised. I think the problems we are facing will not go away in a short time“Said Sebastian Vettel before the presentation of the new Aston Martin. “I hope that we pilots will find a way to come together and have a way to express ourselves on topics that we feel are important. Probably not all drivers care, but I think there are some who really care. And it will be nice to be together. But probably it was becoming a little too strong and individual action for the commercial side of the sport“.