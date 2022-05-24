German driver Sebastian Vettel was robbed this Monday (23) in the city of Barcelona, ​​where the Formula 1 Spanish GP took place.

According to the newspaper “El Periodico”, the Aston Martin driver was enjoying the day off with his family in the city when he was surprised and had his backpack stolen when he got out of the car he was driving.

It turns out that one of the objects stolen was a headset that had built-in GPS. Vettel then took his electric scooter and went after the thieves using the tracking system. However, he was unable to find the thieves, as they had left the phone inside a flower vase in a store.

Aston Martin said in an official statement that the bag with the documents of the four-time champion was not found and that the police are still looking for the criminals.

