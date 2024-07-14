Red Bull protagonist at Goodwood

The Red Bull ‘clan’ is monopolizing the Goodwood Festival of Speed with an ever more impressive presence of managers, engineers and drivers closely linked to the Austrian team, the reigning world champion in F1. Most of the attention was understandably focused on Adrian Newey and his fabulous RB17 Hypercarunveiled at Goodwood as a world premiere and which represents a sort of engineering testament to the two decades spent by the brilliant British designer in Milton Keynes.

Also present at the speed festival are Christian Klien, Mark Webber, Daniel Ricciardo,

David Coulthard, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who will drive some of the cars that have written the history of the Red Bull team in F1, from the seven world champion single-seaters to the very first car fielded on the grid by the team managed by Christian Horner, way back in 2005. Among the leading names that have written the history of the Austrian-English team only Sebastian Vettel is missingfour-time World Drivers’ Champion with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

No Seb, the reserve is…Horner

Vettel should have theoretically been present at Goowdood, where he had already shown off last year driving the legendary Williams FW14B of Nigel Mansell. However, the German champion is in vacation with his family and will not be able to reach the English location in time. He would have had to drive the RB8 with which he won the title in 2012, which instead will see at the wheel…Christian HornerThe Red Bull team principal, a former single-seater driver, has in fact accepted to be the one to climb into the cockpit of the car that gave Vettel his third World Championship.

“Sebastian Vettel was supposed to be here driving one of the cars, but he is on holiday with his family and was unable to come to Goodwood – Horner himself explained to the site RacingNews365 – so the guys suggested me: ‘Why don’t you drive?’. I haven’t driven a single-seater since 1998 and a Formula 1 since 1993, so I thought it was an opportunity.. I was driving with a manual gearbox and braking with the left pedal and it’s a great honour and a privilege to drive one of these extraordinary cars, a car that has won the championship. So I’ll be Sebastian for this weekend“, he concluded smiling.