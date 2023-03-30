Vettel is back

The context is the particular one of an event organized by BioBienenApfel, Austrian association in defense of bees and biodiversity, but the air you breathe is also that of Formula 1. The reason is obvious: the presence of Sebastian Vettel. The four-times world champion, who retired from the Circus last year, was present today in Vienna to support a campaign to protect the environment and biodiversity. Inevitably however, in what was practically the first real public outing of 2023 for Vettel, one could not fail to go around the world of the Circus, especially after the words of Mike Crack – Aston Martin team principal – who confessed that he was tempted by the idea of recall the German after the injury suffered by Lance Stroll at the beginning of the season.

No second thoughts

“Right now I’m fine in my new situation and I can’t wait to dedicate myself to the things that interest me, to delve into different topics Vettel told the site F1-Insider, thus excluding any hypothesis of a sensational return to the track – i enjoy spending time at home with kids and family. I collect many ideas and let them drift before something more concrete comes out of it”. But, even if from afar, Vettel remains a motorsport and Formula 1 enthusiast in particular. All the more reason given the incredible start to the championship had by his former team, Aston Martin. But anyone who imagines a Vettel afflicted by regret for having left a car that later turned out to be super-competitive must think again.

“Happy for the team”

“It’s always difficult to predict what will happen next year – wisely underlined the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver – therefore joy for the team prevails. I’m glad it’s going so well. It was clear that this year was going to be better than last year, because 2022 has been pretty bad. But it doesn’t matter what scenario there is now. I made my decision regardless of how things could have gone this year”. In Aston Martin they revealed that they received an snice message of compliments by Vettel after the third place achieved by Alonso in the debut GP in Bahrain. A podium that the Asturian also repeated in Jeddah. But again Vettel’s sentiment is not of envy of the old rivalOn the contrary.

Alonso’s second spring

“I do not regret retiring – commented again the third most successful driver in the history of F1 – Of course it would be easier if the car wasn’t so good now, but the joy truly outweighs everything else. Even for him (Alonso, ed). He’s also had a few years where he didn’t have a good car, so perhaps now it will experience a second spring“. But how much of Vettel’s work did last year go into the new AMR23? “Sure, there’s last year’s work – acknowledged the Heppenheim champion – but there are many people who contribute to the creation of a machine like this and the more time passes, the less I have to do with it”.