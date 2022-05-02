Formula 1 has recently been experiencing a new technical era in several respects, but the thought and study of other revolutions is already underway, with some of these that will be materialized starting from the 2026 world championship. what will happen, 2022 has already shown different effects of the new solutions implemented in the Circus, starting with the reduction of dirty air in the wake, with the related ease in following the cars in order to overtake.

However, despite this aerodynamic support, pilots still need to activate the DRS to actually complete the overtaking maneuvers on the cars in front of them. The Drag Reduction System, introduced in F1 in the 2011 championship, has become over the years a fundamental element to be able to gain positions on the track, to such an extent that it is often considered indispensable, or almost.

Among those who believe that the opening of the mobile wing is at the limit of the crucial is also the current Aston Martin pilot Sebastian Vettel; the German, four times world champion, has in fact described the role of the DRS this season, pushing towards a Formula 1 without the use of this tool: “Today you can follow the cars more closely. The interesting thing would be to take off the DRS to see what the racing is like, if you are able to overcome much better than in past seasons. It was designed to make overtaking easier but sometimes it feels a bit like it’s the only weapon. The DRS hasn’t existed for 70 years – he added – was introduced 10 years ago as an experiment. Overtaking should always be an effort, and not dictated by the fact that you are in the zone and get the DRS. You shouldn’t go in a direction like Jeddah where there were race leaders braking near the DRS line to move into second place in order to overtake. In any case, overtaking is still difficult, but it should be an effort and a reward when you manage to do it ”.