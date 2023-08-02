Vettel, an extraordinary career

There are only five men who have passed on planet Earth who can boast of having won at least four Formula 1 world titles. This figure would be enough to define the footprint left by Sebastian Vettel in Formula 1 with his four world championship successes, same numbers as Alain Prost, one less than Juan Manuel Fangio and three less than Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. The German driver literally dominated the category with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013, before moving to Ferrari, where he was unable to repeat the victories previously signed, but is now the third all-time victories achieved with the Cavallino Rampante – 14 -, second only to two sacred monsters such as Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher.

After the recent experience in Aston Martin which ended at the end of 2022, Vettel has decided to hang the helmet on the nail, preferring to devote himself to environmental sustainability projects that are particularly close to his heart. The champion from Heppenheim was rarely seen in the Formula 1 pits, but he took part in the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in mid-July with his own McLaren and Williams converted to eco-fuels.

The indiscretion: Vettel in Formula E?

To kick off the sensational rumors about a possible landing in the electric formula of the four times F1 world champion was Thomas Biermaier, number one of the ABT Cupra team. The German team has in fact made Robin Frijns’ farewell official in the past few hours and is looking for a successor to the Dutchman. “His plans don’t match ours, but Robin is a friend and will stay that way”explained Biermaier honestly, before drawing an identikit of the potential successor: “Maybe we’ll go see him in Switzerland. There are drivers who are very committed to the environment and who are dedicated to sustainability”.

The German site ran.de he has no doubts: the German manager was talking about Sebastian Vettel, resident in the canton of Thurgau, in northeastern Switzerland, and notoriously committed to environmental protection. The other ABT Cupra driver – Nico Muller – confirmed the rumors: “I don’t know if he’s already bored by stopping by, but I know a former German Formula 1 champion who moved to Switzerland for a while. I would recommend him to try, it’s fun! It would be nice not only for me, but for the whole movement”.