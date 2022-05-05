Fresh from a nightmare start to the season, between the Covid contract that forced him to miss the first two races of the season and the disastrous weekend in Australia, Sebastian Vettel has finally found a way to go back to Imola. In fact, in the last race, thanks to the wet track and some major defections among the top teams, the German Aston Martin driver managed to collect his first points of the year. An important result, which certainly cannot erase all the problems that afflict the Silverstone team but which at least gave the four-time world champion a little morale. Vettel, however, approaching the highly anticipated weekend of You love me, he preferred to focus his attention on extra sporting problems.

The German, in fact, has become extremely active in recent years on the front of environmentalist positions and on the theme of global warming, during the opening party created to celebrate the new circuit, a rather provocative shirt. While all the other drivers, including Hamilton, presented themselves with the official t-shirts of their team, in fact, Vettel wanted to send a clear message on the subject that is so close to his heart. “Miami 2060: first Grand Prix under the sea. Act now or you’ll have to swim if you don’t “. This is the powerful message written on the white shirt of the Heppenheim native, complete with a stylized drawing of a helmet with a mouthpiece.

The reference, even temporal, is by no means accidental. In fact, Miami is one of the cities in the world most exposed to sea level rise caused by global warming. Miami-Dade County – which includes Miami and Miami Beach and where the F1 GP takes place – has put together a plan to tackle a rise of at least 50 centimeters, expected just by 2060. In the brief interview on the stage Vettel he was only questioned on sporting matters and did not refer to the time. Naomi Schiffwho was conducting the event together with David Croft, however, noticed the shirt and expressed his support for the former ferrista, commenting: “I love your shirt “.