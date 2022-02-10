The name of Michael Masi continues – in spite of himself – to be still on the lips of all Formula 1 fans, even two months after the conclusion of the last GP of the 2021 season. The Abu Dhabi race, with all the controversies that have seen the Race as protagonist Director – especially in the final laps of the race – may have been the last for the Australian in that role. On his management of the Safety Car and on the choice to split only the drivers who were between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, thus making a final lap of the race playable and thus ‘favoring’ the decisive overtaking of the Dutchman on his rival, the Federation is investigating.

However, there are now many, also complicit in the discussed radio communications exchanged by Masi with the box walls of Red Bull and Mercedes in those agitated phases, to believe that for collective ‘quiet living’ it would be better replace the current race director. In fact, a change in that role could also represent a sign of discontinuity with the past towards the outside. However, not everyone is convinced that Masi is necessarily the ‘bad guy’ of the situation. On the sidelines of the presentation of the new AMR22, the car that Aston Martin will use this season, in defense of the heir of Charlie Whiting, it was in fact exposed Sebastian Vettel.

As reported by the site Independent, while not entering into the merits of the decisive episode that occurred to Yas Marina, the four-time world champion sang the praises of Masi. “It’s not the easiest thing to be in the referee’s shoes, or in Michael’s shoes. I don’t know what the future holds for him, but I hope he stays around – explained Vettel – because overall he did a great job “. A rather direct and clear opinion, which echoes that of a legendary former driver like Mario Andretti, who is also convinced of the correctness of Masi’s work.