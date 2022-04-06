The Australian Grand Prix 2022 marks the return of Formula 1 to Melbourne, a track ready to ‘welcome’ the Circus again after two years by presenting a new layout for the occasion, characterized by important changes that will make the Albert Park track faster than the past years. Furthermore, this season’s edition will be the first that the team will be involved in Aston Martin with this name, moreover with another return symbol of the victory over Covid-19: the upcoming weekend, in fact, will mark the official debut in this world of Sebastian Vettel, excluded from the first two tests of Sakhir and Gedda precisely because of the positivity to the virus. The German, replaced by compatriot Nico Hülkenberg, will therefore try to relieve his team from a heavy crisis of results, as evidenced by the total lack of points obtained by the British house in the stages in the Middle East: “After the positive tests and the absence in the first two races i feel like i’m late for school – commented the four-time world champion – so I am impatient to leave again. So my season starts in Australia, and it’s great that F1 is about to return after two difficult years. For me, after almost a month out of the car, it will be important to learn during free practice, and I hope to be able to take some steps forward in what is usually an exciting and unpredictable race ”.

Different case, however, for the Canadian Lance Strollstill looking for a place in the top 10 after having poorly convinced in the early stages of this championship: “It’s great to be able to go back to Australia – he has declared – Melbourne is a great sporting city and the Albert Park track is always fun to drive. I can’t wait to try out the revised layout and resurfaced track in the hope that all of this will improve the overall pace, especially at Turn 13, which was quite tight previously. It will be very interesting to see how these new ground effect cars perform here, with the wish to see more competitive and more exciting races“.