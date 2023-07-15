The news of the week regarding the world of Formula 1 was without a doubt the return to the starting grid from the upcoming Hungarian GP of Daniel Ricciardo, very well known and loved pilot. The Australian had taken a year off after a difficult two-year stint at McLaren, then accepting Red Bull’s offer to take on the role of the third driver. The unsatisfactory performance of Nyck DeVries on the Alpha Tauri, however, they pushed Christian Horner and Helmut Marko to offer Ricciardo to get back behind the wheel.

The 34-year-old from Perth immediately accepted and will have a great challenge ahead of him, which could definitively put an end to his career in Formula 1 or sensationally relaunch its prices. If Ricciardo were to find enthusiasm and above all speed, in the internal confrontation with Yuki Tsunoda, he could in fact put further pressure on Sergio Perez, who is going through a difficult moment alongside Max Verstappen. Should the Australian’s performances be disappointing, Liam Lawson is already ready at the door of the Alpha Tauri, who is only waiting for a nod from the Red Bull men to make his debut in the top category.

Vettel’s point of view

As many know, this weekend was seen at Goodwood Sebastian Vettel, behind the wheel of an old McLaren and an old Williams F1 powered by bio-fuel. The German, four times champion with Red Bull and a profound connoisseur of team dynamics, explained to ITV: “I hope De Vries hasn’t lost faith in himselffor Nyck what happened is cruel and incredibly unfortunate.

I think he had a great opportunity, but things didn’t go the way he and the team expected. But when it all ends suddenly it’s hard. For me De Vries is a good driver, who has won the Formula 2 championship and other international competitions, and is appreciated. One shouldn’t just look at his short Formula 1 career at Alpha Tauri to evaluate him. Plus from the outside it’s hard to understand why these 10 races didn’t go as hoped, but remains a valid driver and I hope people realize that. But I am very happy for Daniel Ricciardois a person that I like”, concluded Vettel, who went to find his former teammate at Silverstone.