The weekend of Mexican Grand Prix it hasn’t started yet, but at home Aston Martin the appointment in Central America is approaching with two certainties: the first is inherent to the great period of form of Sebastian Vettelstill in the points in the last race in Austin but above all nominated Driver of the Day for his applause performance. A performance characterized by overtaking and duels until the last lap, unfortunately ruined by a mistake by the team at the second pit stop which however did not cancel a superlative test. On the other hand, on the contrary, the English team will have to deal with the penalty of three positions in the grid inflicted on Lance Strolldisputed for the dangerous defense maneuver to the detriment of Fernando Alonsoended up against the barriers after hitting the Canadian innocently on the straight.

In any case, the main objective of the Silverstone house remains to complete the comeback on Alfa Romeo for sixth position in the constructors’ championship. A goal not impossible to achieve, given the distance of only one a point from the Swiss team and with three races still to be played before the end of the championship, as well as before the end of Sebastian’s career Vettel: “The atmosphere in Mexico City has always been electrifying and I have always enjoyed coming here – explained the four-time world champion, who will attempt his fourth consecutive top-10 finish – in the last few races we have achieved some really important results, so ours challenge for the sixth position in the Constructors’ Championship it always appears more realistic. In view of my last three races in Formula One I have not lost motivation, e I want to get out of the scene in a big way. With the form we have shown recently, I think we should be able to do that. ”

Progress of the AMR22 which also wants to demonstrate Strollwho did not refer to the penalty that will serve: “Mexico has always been one of the most interesting races on the calendar because of the challenges posed by altitude – he added, also referring to one of the most difficult tests in the world in terms of physical endurance – the best driveability of the cars this year may have a positive influence also on the race, as it is traditionally a rather difficult place to overcome. The form of the team has allowed a momentum in the last few races and we have achieved good results in the last high downforce circuits, so I arrive at this race with a lot of optimism for a good result“.