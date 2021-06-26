Sebastian Vettel arrived at the Styrian GP just back from an important series of consecutive useful results obtained in the last races. Of course, the second step of the podium in Baku stands out above all. Today, however, the German of Aston Martin – despite the great balance that reigned between the teams in the middle of the group – struggled to keep up with the best.

The four-time world champion was in fact eliminated in Q2, thus missing the entry into the top-10, obtained instead by his teammate Lance Stroll. Speaking at the end of qualifying on the official F1 website, Vettel admitted that he was unable to extract 100% from his AMR21.

GP Styria 2021, the starting grid

“Today I struggled a bit to get the most out of the car – recognized the German driver, who will start tomorrow from the 14th spot on the grid – the failure to enter Q3 was no surprise. However, it is a pity that we did not manage to get through the cut. Race pace? Yesterday we struggled a little, but let’s hope that it will go better now “ commented Vettel, for which this time it could be more complicated to bring home championship points in the race.