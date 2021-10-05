This weekend Formula 1 will return to Turkey, home to what last year was the craziest and most surprising race of the season. On a wet asphalt and completely without grip it was the comeback win Lewis Hamilton, who that day arithmetically won his seventh world title. On the podium, however, for the only time in 2020 and for the last time as a Ferrari driver, he also climbed Sebastian Vettel. The German, author of a splendid race, was quick to take advantage of a mistake by then team-mate Charles Leclerc before the last ‘S’ to mock him, crossing the line in third place behind Sergio Perez’s Racing Point.

This year Vettel finds himself behind the wheel of the heir to that Racing Point, Aston Martin. The four-time world champion arrives in Turkey back from a not particularly positive period. Excluding the very special weekend of Spa-Francorchamps in fact, the former Ferrari driver did not get a placement in the points from France, also thanks to the bitter disqualification of Budapest. “One of Istanbul Park’s most rewarding challenges is trying to take turn eight straight – said Vettel, presenting the Turkish weekend – this is a curve you do at 260km / h, with a lot of bumps and a blind entry, so it’s always fun. I really enjoyed my race in Turkey last year – he added – and I’ll give my all to fight in the middle of the group “.

Dolceamaro instead the memory of 2020 for Lance Stroll. The Canadian printed a sensational pole position in the rain on Saturday, but collapsed to ninth in the race, also due to the team’s strategy. “My first experience in Turkey, last year, gave me a gift one of the best moments of his career, when I got the pole position. Those experiences showed how challenging the track can be. Adherence can be difficult to find, but that makes the challenge constant. I can’t wait to go back there and aim for the points “ said the Montreal native.