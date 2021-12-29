After two long experiences in Red Bull and Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel in 2021 he decided to embrace the Aston Martin challenge, convinced by the ambitious plans of the Canadian patron Lawrence Stroll, determined more than ever to bring the historic British brand back into the elite of Formula 1. The first season did not go as expected, and the German finished only 12th in the drivers’ standings, with a single presence on the podium with second place in Baku. The team has suffered from regulatory changes and hopes to make up for it – perhaps with interest – thanks to the new aerodynamics designed for 2022. “I feel a responsibility to take Aston Martin to the top of Formula 1“, The four-time German world champion told his compatriots from F1-Insider, adding: “The motivation is there and we try to improve together. The new rules will offer us a great opportunity, but it is important to be realistic and not to mention being the favorites. We will have to understand how good the car will be ”.

Vettel then spoke of the social messages he has launched in recent years: “I don’t go on just to get my messages through. If I did that, I wouldn’t be true to myself and it wouldn’t be nice. If I no longer felt the inner drive and ambition needed and were left alone to convey messages and increase my bank balance, I would betray the generation that hopes to live this dream. I can deal with certain topics when I’m not driving. But the fire is still burning“, Assured the 34-year-old German, bound by a multi-year agreement with the English company.