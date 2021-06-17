Lance Stroll in Azerbaijan saw his Grand Prix ended prematurely with a spectacular accident, but fortunately without consequences, in the long straight section that characterizes the Baku circuit. The same fate had Max Verstappen as protagonist five laps from the checkered flag. Sebastian Vettel he knows what it means to be suddenly ditched by the tires. The German driver at the time of Ferrari had tire problems in Spa in 2015, in Austria in 2016 and in Silverstone in 2017.

During today’s press conference for the presentation of the French Grand Prix, Vettel expressed himself in this way regarding the issue of tires, obviously targeted after what happened in Baku also in light of the technical directives issued by the Federation: “I cannot say 100% to trust the tires, just as I cannot say 100% not to trust the tires.. What is required of tires in terms of performance is a considerable request and it is not always easy to make sure that everything works. Trying to create the perfect product that everyone is happy with, I don’t think it’s something that can be done. I don’t think there is anything else to add ”.

Tires, Sainz worried: “They can’t explode for 2psi”

Lance Stroll hopes that the increase in pressures will remove the risk of other sudden failures: “The teams respected the parameters set by Pirelli and I think it is correct to raise them to try to prevent other accidents like those that happened to me and Verstappen. Baku is a particular track, it could easily have been a curb that ‘cut’ the rubber. It was certainly not a failure attributable to the car, nor was it the latter that damaged the tire ”.