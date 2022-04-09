Two years as teammates lived ‘dangerously’ side by side, not without some certainly avoidable accidents, but on a human level between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc the relationship seems to be stronger than ever. The Ferrari two-year period that saw them racing together represented a sort of handover within the Maranello team. According to many, Leclerc’s extraordinary performance in 2019, in his first year in the red, convinced the top management of Ferrari to be able to do without the German champion, who left the team at the end of the following season. In both seasons spent in red, Leclerc beat Vettel, obtaining more wins, more podiums and more points than the native of Heppenheim.

Already at the moment of his farewell to Ferrari, Vettel ‘crowned’ Leclerc, defining him as the “most talented driver” he had ever met. On the sidelines of the Melbourne weekend, the German veteran once again spoke about his relationship with the young Monegasque, reaffirming his driving qualities and also returning to their coexistence in the Scuderia. Speaking in the ‘fan-zone’, in front of all the fans, the current Aston Martin standard bearer recognized how the former team-mate beat him in a “fair” direct match. “He [Charles] beat me fairly. It was very fast. I think he will go a long way if he has the right equipment. We saw it right away, you see it this year, ”Vettel underlined.