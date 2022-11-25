In the days immediately following the announcement of his retirement, Sebastian Vettel he had been clear: his will be a permanent retirement, which will lead him to search for new stimuli and interests that have nothing to do with Formula 1. But if there is one person who can convince him otherwise, it is Helmut Marko.

The Austrian has always had a special bond with the four-time world champion, often defending him from criticism, especially during his time at Ferrari. The Red Bull house adviser could not only convince Vettel to return to the paddock, but also to take his top spot at Milton Keynes: “It is not excluded that he will return with a senior management position. And then I will soon be 80 years old!“, admitted the Austrian a Sky Deutschland. “We discussed the matter. I think if Seb could get a top management position, might be interested. This is what emerged during the interview. But now let’s take them one step at a time and then we’ll see what happens. Of course it would have potential and personality to fill this role: he’s one of those annoyingly good guys at everything they do. I’m sure if he decides to take this career path, he’ll be very good“.