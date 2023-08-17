Vettel, no envy for the results of Alonso and Aston Martin

The most relevant fact that the first part of the season gave to Formula 1 fans was the increase in competitiveness of the Aston Martin. The Silverstone team, already growing in the second half of 2022, made a further leap in winter, establishing itself as the second force in the World Championship behind Red Bull. And, if Adrian Newey hadn’t churned out yet another jewel of his career, we’d be talking about an AMR23 capable of winning races, when 12 months ago it was penultimate in the constructors’ standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Someone also made fun of Sebastian’s choice Vettel, who announced his retirement from racing last summer, starting the market dominance that brought Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin, Oscar Piastri to McLaren and Pierre Gasly to Alpine. The increase in speed of the car built at Silverstone – which was also slowing down after a dazzling first part of the season – could have given Vettel some regrets. But the German didn’t retire from Formula 1 for the results, but to rearrange his life and put his family first: therefore, no “envy” for Alonso, capable of taking Aston Martin on the podium six times in the first mid of 2023.

Vettel’s words

“Many thought that Aston Martin’s increased competitiveness would annoy me. But actually I’m happy for the team, and I’m happy for Alonso. For many years she didn’t have a car with which she could show her driving prowess. She now she can do it and she stands there in front“, commented the German.

“Nothing has pushed me to the limit like F1, and I miss it. Now I have to slow down and get to know myself better. I’m still very interested in Formula 1: the first race as a spectator was a bit strange, but now I really enjoy watching it. I know this sport well, I still love it“, he concluded. “Maybe I see certain things differently, but I don’t have the feeling of sadness when I look at former colleagues, not at all“.