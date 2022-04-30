The first three GPs of the current season were a real nightmare for theAston Martin, never reached the points area and even blocked in last place in the constructors’ classification, even behind Williams, who in turn was responsible for a top 10 finish thanks to Alexander Albon’s performance in Melbourne. A scenario that remained so up to Imola, where the Silverstone-based team redeemed itself in one fell swoop, and with it both of its drivers: more than Lance Stroll, who reached the finish line 10th in any case, the one who shot a greater sigh of relief was Sebastian Vettelwho closed a negative personal parenthesis with the eighth position.

The German, absent in the first two races due to the positivity at Covid, had finished the Australian GP between personal errors and penalties, all before in the GP of Emilia-Romagna. The four-time world champion, who moved to Aston Martin in 2021 after his adventure in Ferrari, subsequently managed to obtain the best result of the season right in Imola, where he appreciated all the efforts of him and his team to get a position in the top ten: “When you have a good package available and at the same time try to get the c *** – admitted Vettel – you need to be perfect to get good results. In the past I had never noticed the work and the complexities behind the lines, and so there are a lot happy to have reached the points with both of our cars. After all – he added – we still encountered some problems with the steering, but we managed to improve it for Imola, and as you can see from the onboards the car is still difficult to drive in corners, even in straights. In any case, I am very happy for the team and for my and Lance’s points“.