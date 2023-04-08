Vettel-Alonso, a career of pursuits not only on the track

Sebastian Vettel before the summer break of 2022 he opened the profile Instagram to announce his retirement from F1 at the end of that season. A few days later, surprising everyone, Fernando Alonso announced that from 2023 he would defend the colors of Aston Martin, effectively picking up the baton just dropped by the four-time German champion. Two of the titles obtained by Sebastian Vettel in the magical four-year period that began in 2010 and ended in 2013 came against Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari. When the Spaniard left Maranello at the end of 2014, Sebastian Vettel arrived in place of the two-times world champion, who stayed at Ferrari for one more year, six, without being able, like Alonso, to win a world title as a driver in the Prancing Horse.

A second honeymoon

There Aston Martin AMR23 has been the absolute surprise of 2023 for now. The car designed by former Red Bull Dan Fallows is 95% a revolution compared to the AMR22 and the results were immediately excellent, with Fernando Alonso able to conquer three podiums in as many races, results that place him in third place in the Drivers’ standings, first of the ‘humans’ behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez who have the Red Bull RB19 missile.

Sebastian Vettel said he was happy for Fernando Alonso and for the team whose colors he defended in 2021 and 2022 by achieving a podium in Baku in Azerbaijan: “It had been many years since Alonso had a competitive car available – Vettel’s words on the occasion of the Bio Bienen Apfel event (the German has already promoted initiatives related to the protection of bees on several occasions) – it’s like she’s having a second spring or a new honeymoon.”

2024, Vettel does not close the door

Sebastian Vettel in retiring has not categorically ruled out being able to return to F1 and at the same time has not expressly declared that retiring in 2022 would have been just a goodbye to the Circus. “I think it is very difficult to know what will happen next year – he added in relation to 2024 – I don’t regret leaving F1 and Aston Martin and I’m happy that the team I left is doing so well. It was obvious that 2023 would have been better than 2022 because a year ago the performances weren’t up to par, but even if you are certain that you are destined to improve, you never know what your opponents would have been able to do ”.