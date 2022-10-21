COTA bows to Sebastian Vettel. In fact, 296 trees will be planted in the circuit area, one for each race that the German Aston Martin driver has competed in Formula 1 up to now.Vettel Grove“.

Seb himself participated in the ceremony that opened the initiative. The first 20 trees will be planted on the COTA campus, while the others will be planted in a nearby grove to help restore the floodplain.

This afternoon COTA launched our environmental initiative with the help from 4-time world champion, @sebastianvettel. 296 trees will be planted throughout the ATX community, in honor of the total amount of @ f1 races Vettel will reach at this weekend’s USGP. #USGP pic.twitter.com/abimyo8IR0 – Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) October 20, 2022

Days ago the president of the Circuit of the Americas Bobby Epstein had expressed the desire to greet Vettel with a dutiful thanks in front of a large number of spectators expected for the weekend: “We would love to find a way to celebrate Sebastian and acknowledge his contribution before he retires we are talking about it and we have some ideas that we will present soonor”.