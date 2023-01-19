2023 will be the first year as a luxury ‘retired’ for Sebastian Vettel. The German champion, who in Formula 1 was able to conquer four world titles and 53 victories, hung up his helmet after the Abu Dhabi GP last November. The weight imposed by the crazy rhythms of the Circus is too great for him, and the desire to enjoy the family and his many other passions, especially linked to nature and the defense of the environment, is too much. But the former Ferrari driver is and still remains a huge motorsport enthusiast. It’s no mystery that Red Bull has been courting him for weeks to bring him one day to occupy that role of super-consultant and scout for young talent which is currently in the hands of Helmut Marko.

However, the champion from Heppenheim in more than one statement during the winter hinted that he still has a certain ‘attraction’ for the track, rather than for any role that sees him confined behind a desk. Just think of the suggestion of a possible participation in the 24 hours of Le Mans together with Max Verstappen. However, during an interview with the official F1 website, Vettel revealed that his other great motoring passion, in addition to F1, is represented by rally.

“I’ve always liked, for some reason, rallying – said the former Aston Martin driver, who will be the protagonist of the 2023 edition of the Race of Champions in Sweden at the end of January – but I understand that it would be a major challenge. It’s something totally different from what we do, for example, in classic circuit racing. So I don’t know. We’ll see”, he added, thinking about his possible participation in some rallies in the future. In the last edition of the Race Of Champions Vettel challenged a living legend of the WRC in the final, Sebastian Loeb. However, the nine-time world champion had prevailed 3-1 on aggregate in the final four matches of the event.