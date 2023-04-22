The suggestion Aston Martin bis

Sebastian Vettel he left Formula 1 for less than six months, but it really seems that nobody wants to accept the absence of the four-times world champion from the paddock. The name of the German, appreciated throughout the Circus not only for his characteristics as a driver but for his human qualities, is in fact emerging very often in these first months of the 2023 season as possible reinforcement for this or that teamin all possible roles. Mike Krack, Aston Martin team principal, had admitted to having thought of him as a potential replacement for Lance Stroll, in case the Canadian was not available in the first GPs of the year due to his injury. The call didn’t arrive in the end, out of respect for Vettel’s decisions, but the signal of appreciation from his former team was clear.

Marko’s heir

More than the pilot Vettel, however, many now think of the possibility of a managerial role for the native of Heppenheim. In fact, Seb has often demonstrated an above-average knowledge of the world around him – sporting and not only. Intelligence and great understanding of the subject make it a potentially coveted bite for all teams and this has led to the emergence of several rumors about him. From England there was open talk of a possible return of Vettel to Red Bullwith the role of consultant currently held by the octogenarian Helmut Marko. Pushing to be replaced by the former #5 would be Marko, bound by a very deep affection for the German and no longer in great harmony with the new Red Bull sports leaders.

Family matter

It seems difficult to think that Vettel would accept such a demanding role in the short term, which would lead him to stay away from home exactly as happened in his life as a pilot. But within the large Red Bull group, the reference team is not the only one who dreams of being able to enlist the former Ferrari driver in its management. A In fact, the ‘call’ to Vettel also came from the AlphaTauri, ex Toro Rosso. Vettel had raced with the team from Faenza in the second half of 2007 and then in 2008, also achieving his first – historic – victory in Formula 1 at Monza with the Italian team. The Japanese driver opened his engagement Yuki Tsunodaasked on the podcast Beyond the Grid on thenow certain farewell of the team principal Franz Tostwho will leave the team in two to three seasons at the latest.

Tsunoda’s thought

“It would be really interesting to see how Sebastian fares as a team manager – underlined Tsunoda, who then also relaunched the hypothesis for Vettel of a role ‘a la Marko’ – but he can do anything. For example, what Helmut Marko is doing now with the Red Bull academy. I think that Sebastian would also be very good at dealing with Red Bull junior, because he is one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1. In all the briefings last year, before qualifying, he always highlighted what were the points to improve in terms of the track, curbs or something like that. He was the first to raise his hand, so I think Sebastian can fill that role“.