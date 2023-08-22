Vettel back on retirement from F1

With the retirement of Sebastian Vettel and the choice of Haas to foot Mick Schumacher, it has not been an easy winter for Germany, which is not already experiencing a thriving period in terms of interest in Formula 1. Luckily the US team has recalled Nico Hülkenberg, otherwise there will be no they would have been German drivers in a Formula 1 season, an eventuality that hasn’t happened since 1981. The farewell of the four-time world champion was, however, an indispensable choice: Vettel was no longer able to match the rhythms of the Circus with non-Formula interests 1 and especially with family commitments.

Vettel’s words

“The first months went by quickly and it was nice to enjoy the free time. Many factors contributed to my decision to retire: I didn’t stop because I didn’t like this sport anymore, because I was too slow or because I absolutely wanted to do something else. The reasons for withdrawals are very individual“, this is Vettel’s comment on his choice.

“For me, the weather was one of the determining factors: the many competitions and the awareness of how much effort it takes to do the job well take a long time. But I have small children at home and these years will not come back. Sure, I miss the driving, the competition, the thrill you get when you only have one shot left in qualifying, the duels in the race – those are things you enjoy. But I no longer wanted to make certain compromises. Also, my children have the right to have me more present for them“.

Generation gap in Germany

What worries most about the German movement in the Circus is that the after-Vettel promises to be a question mark. Hülkenberg is not a future driver (he turns 36 on August 19) and Schumacher has made too many mistakes to deserve another chance at Haas. However, Mick remains the greatest hope for the near future: in Formula 2 there is no German, in Formula 3 there are two (Oliver Goethe and Sophia Flörsch) but far from the top positions. Even in terms of circuits, Germany has been missing from F1 since the 2020 Eifel GP, held at the Nürburgring.