Sixth place for Sebastian Vettel, eighth for Lance Stroll: a very promising Friday for the Aston Martin, which sees its drivers abundantly in the top-10, a result to which the team owned by Lawrence Stroll is certainly not used to. In the race, the AMR21s have been very effective lately and therefore the prospects are interesting, even if the weather could turn everything around. In any case Sebastian Vettel would not disdain accumulating experience in the rain behind the wheel of the Aston Martin AMR21. Below are the impressions after Friday of free practice in Styria of the four-time world champion and of Lance Stroll, who in turn, like a good rain wizard, would bless some water in the next sessions.

GP Styria 2021 – Results PL2

Sebastian Vettel: “A good start to the weekend. The performance on the single lap is encouraging and we are usually more competitive in the race. We know where to work to be ready again this time and express a good pace in the race. In the mountains, however, the weather can change from one moment to the next and we will have to be careful about the weather. It would be nice to experience the car’s performance in the wet ”.

Lance Stroll: “The car performed well from the first lap and both sessions were positive for us. We know where we can make some improvements, such as in terms of balance in low speed corners. There was a lot of talk about rain, but today it only slightly drizzled at times, so that wasn’t really a factor. I like to ride in wet conditions and always shuffles the cards, so I won’t complain if we have a little rain tomorrow or Sunday ”.