Never as in this case the results achieved by Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll in the first free practice for the Spanish GP have taken a back seat compared to what happened just before PL1 took place: theAston Martinin fact, it appeared on the Barcelona circuit with a design of the side bellies very similar to the one adopted by Red Bull at the beginning of the championship, sparking a furious reaction from the Anglo-Austrian team itself.

In a climate of heavy criticism and accusations against the British team, therefore accused of having copied an aerodynamic solution of an opposing team, the attention towards the times recorded by Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll was almost entirely left out in favor of this question, all in spite of the good 8th place obtained from German at the end of PL2: “The feeling is that we are moving in the right direction, but we must remember that this is the first day we have made this machine work. – explained the four-time world champion – you can’t make many comparisons with the pre-season tests because the weather and track conditions are very different, so there is still a lot to learn and understand. And in any case positive to have finished the day in the top 10, but let’s see how the weekend will go. We don’t expect immediate results, but we want to keep making progress ”.

Out of the Top-10 in both sessions, however, the Canadian Lance Stroll: after having signed a 12 ° time at the end of PL1, the number 18 slightly worsened his performance in the second session, which ended at 13 ° place: “It was a positive first day – Stroll admitted with cautious optimism – we are making progress, we have been paying some attention because we are understandably short of spares. We have taken a step in the right direction, but we are still trying to do more. Over the course of one lap, the car went well, but I think there is still a lot to do in terms of balancing the car. Tonight we will go to study the data and we will see where we can make improvements before qualifying ”.

The controversy surrounding the Barcelona debut of this ‘green Red Bull’ is not going to end quickly. Helmut Markoin fact, he pointed out that in Milton Keynes they are preparing the proofs of the copy by Aston Martin by downloading some fundamental data for the realization of the bellies inspired by the RB18.