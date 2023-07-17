Vettel’s collection

The garage of Sebastian Vettel is probably one of the most envied of all by a Formula 1 fan: the four-time world champion, in fact, has the Williams FW14B, the single-seater with which Nigel Mansell destroyed the competition in 1992 by conquering his first and only world title. Still remaining in the early 90s, the McLaren MP4/8 it was the car that Ayrton Senna saw for the last time with the Woking team in 1993, and this too is part of Vettel’s collection. Moreover, the latter has also done some demonstration laps in recent years (including the last edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed) with both models, always taking them to the track with synthetic fuels, in order to carry on its project aimed at sustainability.

The dream of the F2004

Just at Goodwood, Vettel also admitted that he wants to think about the next purchase. In this case, the 36-year-old would like to follow what his heart advises, betting on one of the most famous and successful single-seaters not only in the history of F1, but also of his idol: Michael Schumacher. Vettel, who spent a good part of his career in Ferrariwould like the F2004car that allowed the ‘Kaiser’ to win his seventh and final world title in quick time. The biggest problem for the former Red Bull, however, is related to the cost of this model. It is no coincidence that the F2004 holds the record for the most expensive modern single-seater, when in 2005 it was sold for 3,198,500 dollars, and it is therefore presumable that, over the years, its value has drastically increased: “There are always a lot of very, very nice cars Vettel said. but probably what I would miss, or feel I miss, is one of Michael’s cars, and 2004 is etched in my mind as the nicest car he has ever raced. However, they are becoming more and more expensive.”

From the model to the real car

While awaiting what could be his final decision, the former F1 driver lingered on his McLaren MP4/8, explaining the main reason that led him to purchase it: “My father he was a big Senna fan and I had a small model of the ’93 McLaren – has explained – it stayed in my room for a long, long time. I always thought it was one of the most beautiful cars ever built in terms of size, looks and design. So obviously it was very nice when I had the chance to make an offer and even more to have the opportunity, like today, to show it off.”

McLaren vs Williams: the differences

In addition, Vettel also expressed his preference for McLaren over the Adrian Newey-designed Williams FW14B, giving the main reasons: “McLaren is a year older, so it must be more sophisticated than in ’92 – he added – They are both incredible to drive compared to today’s cars. It’s very different, it’s very tight in both cars. I’m still amazed at how Mansell fits in the car, not that he’s fat, but still big and strong and he was at the time. I’m having a hard time finding spaceSo I can imagine it wasn’t an easy car for him to drive, but it was fast and he liked it, so I guess that’s the answer to how he handled it. The FW14B is very iconic, but I prefer the 1993 one a little more. I haven’t ridden it much, probably not enough, but it feels a little more natural and maybe a little easier to adapt to.”