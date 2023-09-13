Sebastian Vettel reacts relaxed when it comes to Max Verstappen.

Sebastian Vettel’s last years were not his best years, to say the least. That was different in the past, when he was very dominant with Red Bull Racing and became world champion with the team no fewer than four times. Someone who can talk about that is Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was the first to cross the finish line during the Italian Grand Prix. For the tenth time in a row. The Dutchman thus broke the record of Sebastian Vettel, who won nine times in a row with Red Bull in the past. No other driver in the history of Formula 1 has won so many races in a row. Although, according to Toto Wolff, no one cares and it is mainly something for Wikipedia.

Vettel about Verstappen

Vettel reacts a bit more cheerfully than the Austrian in that regard. In an interview with Sportschau the German says he is impressed by what Max Verstappen and his old team are currently achieving. He says he can only applaud the performance of the current world champion. The consistency is great, according to the 36-year-old former world champion

Sebastian Vettel loves watching Max Verstappen’s performances. “You can only have respect for it,” said the driver who retired from Formula 1.

Max Verstappen doesn’t have to bore them with chasing records for the time being. This year the Dutchman will become world champion for the third time. With four times next year he would equal Vettel. Only the fifth time has he broken that record. So still a while to go.

This weekend, Verstappen will have the opportunity to win the eleventh time in a row during the Singapore Grand Prix.

