Race with few emotions, that ofAston Martin. Already on Friday it was noticed that the AMR21 had something less in terms of pace than McLaren, Ferrari and AlphaTauri, and on Sunday it confirmed the impressions of the eve. Lance’s eighth place Stroll perhaps represents the maximum that Aston Martin could aspire to in the Styrian Grand Prix, while for Sebastian Vettel it is a sad return to the positions outside the top-10. These are their words after the race.

GP Styria 2021, order of arrival

Vettel: “I struggled to extract the maximum”

Lance Stroll: “We were in the top 10 for the whole race, and it was exciting to be in battle from lap one to the end. We made a good start, I was in the group with Alonso, Leclerc and Gasly. The contact between the two of them helped us to gain some positions, and I managed to overtake Fernando to gain sixth position. We were all there in the race, it was a fun battle. We tried to keep Sainz and Leclerc at bay, but at the end they had a strong pace and a tire advantage. So eighth place is a good result and we can be happy with a positive weekend from the first lap on Friday. We run here again next weekend, we will try to figure out where we can make money to be even stronger next weekend“.

Sebastian Vettel: “It was a difficult race today. The scrum package was very compact and we were fighting for points for most of the race. However, we spent a lot of time in traffic and struggled with grip towards the end. When everyone is this close, these factors can really affect your race and the final result. It’s always very easy to say we should have done things differently in hindsight, but we’re focused on getting back on track stronger next weekend.“.